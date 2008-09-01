Abdul Wahab Mumuni, known professionally as Abdul Salis, is a British actor. He played paramedic Curtis Cooper on Casualty, the longest-running medical drama broadcast in the UK.

He is the son of Ghanaian parents who moved to London in 1976.

Career

Salis has appeared in numerous television roles, including The Hidden City (2002), Casualty (2008-09), Trevor's World of Sport (2003) and an episode of Doctor Who “Fear Her” (2006) as Kel. He was in an episode of CBBC's M.I. High “The Big Bling” as Ben Lacy (a footballer).

He appeared in the series Father Brown (2019) S7:E2, "The Passing Bell” as Enoch Rowe as an immigrant from Trinidad, West Indies).

In January 2019, Salis played the role of Caden James in EastEnders. In June 2020, Salis was announced to play Eamon Valda in Amazon's forthcoming The Wheel of Time (TV series).

His films include Love Actually (2003), Sahara (2005), Welcome Home (2004) and Animal (2004). Salis played the character Tony in the 2003 Richard Curtis film Love Actually. In 2006, the movie Flyboys loosely portrayed aviation pioneer Eugene Jacques Bullard and his comrades from the Lafayette Flying Corps, Salis portrayed Eugene Skinner, a character based on Bullard.

On stage he starred in Blood Wedding and The Road at the Orange Tree Theatre as well as Joe Guy at Tiata Fahodzi. He was in the 2006 production of The Exonerated in London's Riverside Studios. In 2010 he appeared as David Taylor in the stage production of War Horse at the New London Theatre.

He performed the roles of Kwame / Simon / Wole in Barber Shop Chronicles (2018) by Inua Ellams, at the National Theatre.

In May 2013, Salis played the role of Sable, Sump, Clarence & Homeless Man in a BBC radio adaptation of Neil Gaiman's Neverwhere, adapted by Dirk Maggs.