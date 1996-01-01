Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana, born February 1977, is a Ghanaian broadcast journalist, currently with Okay Fm as the station’s Drive Time host. In 2016, he was announced as a Tourism Ambassador for Ghana.

In 2017, he was listed in top 100 Tourism personalities in West Africa by Balafon Awards West Africa Committee of Experts.

Santana was born on 16 February 1977 in Koforidua in the Eastern Region of Ghana. He started his basic education in Koforidua at Nana Kwaku Boateng Experimental School. He attended Secondary School at the Ordinary Level at Ghana National College, Cape Coast.

At the Advanced level, he completed Ghana Secondary School in Koforidua. After his national service with National Archives, Public Records Department in 1996, he joined radio in 1997.