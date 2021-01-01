Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC is the Bono Regional Chairman and a communicator of the New Patriotic Party. He is currently 42 years of age and was the former youth organizer of the defunct Brong Ahafo Region of the NPP.

Abronye is popular on Twi speaking radio stations and always making the work of the NDC very difficult. He is famously known for always attacking John Mahama with his words and has been embroiled in several controversies in the media. His harsh comments and his style of arguing makes him fun to watch always.

Abronye is a Presbyterian, stirred up a major controversy, when he stormed a cemetery to curse an NDC politician over missing excavators, of which he had been accused.

The Deku family of Avenorpedo in the Akatsi South District of the Volta Region gave Abronye DC an ultimatum of 72 hours (3days), to reverse his curse through the same medium or face the wrath of the gods of Nogokpo, Klikor and Avenorpeme.

Abronye was also in the news again for some controversies around the death of Former President John Evans Atta Mills. Abronye DC accused former president John Mahama of having a hand in Mills' death. He was invited by the CID of the Police after.

It was purpoted some time ago that, Abronye Dc had failed the law school exams and could not pass to enter the Ghana School of law. He however, denied those allegations and described them as untrue.

When asked if he has plans of contesting Sunyani West as a Member of Parliament, he said he is not ready to become a member of Parliament but can do so if he wishes.