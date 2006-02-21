Adam Amandi (1926-2006) was an Educationist, Environmentalist and Ghanaian politician. He was a three-time Member of Parliament (1954, 1957, 1969), a member of the Busia Administration, and a founding member of the Northern People's Party.

Early Life and Education

Adam hails from Bawku, A town in the Upper Region of Ghana. He was born in 1926. He attended Government Teacher's Training College, Pusiga(now called Gbewaa College of Education where he obtained a Teachers' Training Certificate Degree in teaching.

He further went to Government Teacher Training College Tamale(now called Tamale College of Education) where he obtained Diploma in English.

Politics

Adam was a member of the ruling Progress Party when he became member of the Parliament in October 1969. During the same time, he was also appointed minister of state between 1969 to 1972. He had earlier served in the Parliament in 1954 and 1957.

He died on 21 February 2006 after a short illness at the age of 92.