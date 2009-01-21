Adjoa Bayor is the former skipper of the Black Queens, which is the Ghana women's national football team.

She was part of Black Queens team at the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup in the United States.

She was a member of the World All Stars team to play against the China women's national football team in April 2007 at Wuhan, China.

She has played for Ghatel Ladies in Accra, Ghana and has also played for FC Indiana in the United States recently. Bayor joined on 21 January 2009 to FF USV Jena.

n September 2007 Adjoa Bayor captained the Ghana national team at the World Cup in China. Although Ghana did not get out of the group stage, Bayor scored a remarkable goal from a free kick just outside Norway's penalty area when she faced the wrong way as another player ran up and jumped over the ball, then she casually turned and shot.

She was voted African Women Footballer of the Year in 2003 by CAF and was in contention in 2004 and 2006.

Honors

She was subsequently shortlisted for the best female African player for 2010 which she eventually won beating the likely favourite, Perpetual Nkwocha.

2003 — African Women Player of the Year.

She was selected in 2018 by CAF to assist Deputy Secretary in football and development Anthony Baffoe to conduct the draw for Africa Women Cup of Nations.