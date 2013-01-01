Afeez Oyetoro is a Nigerian comic actor, popularly known as "Saka".

He was born on August 20, 1963, in Iseyin Local Government Area of Oyo State southwestern Nigeria. He obtained a Bachelor and Master of Art degree in Theatre art from Obafemi Awolowo University and the University of Ibadan respectively. He is currently on a doctorate degree at the University of Ibadan.

Oyetoro is known for his clown role in Nollywood movies and has featured in several Nigerian films. He is currently a lecturer in the department of theatre art at Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, Lagos State, Nigeria.

He featured as the main character in a 2013 MTN advert where he announced "I don port o." In 2016, he appeared in The Wedding Party and in the comedy-crime/heist film Ojukokoro (Greed).

Oyetoro is married to Olaide Oyetoro. They have two sons Abdullahi Oyetoro and Munim Oyetoro, and a daughter Rufiat Oyetoro.

Filmograhy

Taxi Driver: Oko Ashewo (2015)

Ojukokoro (2016)

The Wedding Party (2016)

The Wedding Party 2 (2017)

Small Chops (2020)