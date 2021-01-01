Albert Gregorio De Souza is a Ghanaian politician and was the member of parliament for the Keta constituency in the 1st parliament of the 2nd republic of Ghana.

Early life and education

De Souza was born on 13 September 1933. He attended the Presbyterian Training College where he obtained a Teacher's Training Certificate. De Souza with his training obtained in teaching worked as a headmaster in a school in Keta.

As a result, apart from being a Ghanaian politician, professionally, he was a teacher.

Politics

De Souza was elected as the member of parliament for the Keta constituency in the 1st parliament of the 2nd republic of Ghana. He was elected on the ticket of the National Alliance of Liberals(NAL) political party.

He was elected following the disqualification by the Supreme Court of the previous member of parliament for the Keta constituency - Mr Komla Gbedemah.