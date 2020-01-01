Menu › Country › People › Entertainment ›
Albert Kuvodu
Ghana Famous People
Entertainment
Albert Kuvodu
- Date of Birth:
- N/A
- Place of Birth:
- Ghana
Albert Kuvodu also known as Daavi Oo Daavi or Daavi is a Ghanaian veteran actor and producer.
Filmography
List of films he has acted over the years.
Fresh Trouble
Fon Shop
Scent of Danger
Ama
Sun City
Thursday Theatre
Podcasts
In 2020, Kuvodu starred in the scripted comedy-fiction podcast DEM TIMES, voicing multiple roles including Mr Adjei, the father to the lead character Samuel Adjei.