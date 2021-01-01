Alexander Abu Abedi is a Ghanaian politician and was a member of the first parliament of the second Republic of Ghana. He represented the Akropong constituency under the membership of the Progress Party.

Early life and education

Alexander was born on 12 September 1930 in the Eastern region of Ghana. He attended Abetifi Presbyterian College of Education, Abetifi-Kwahu formerly Abetifi Presbyterian Boys' Boarding School where he obtained his Teachers' Training Certificate. He worked as an advertiser before going into parliament.

Politics

Alexander began his political career in 1969 when he became the parliamentary candidate for the Progress Party (PP) to represent Akropong constituency prior to the commencement of the 1969 Ghanaian parliamentary election.

He assumed office as a member of the first parliament of the second Republic of Ghana on 1 October 1969 after being pronounced winner at the 1969 Ghanaian parliamentary election and was later suspended following the overthrow of the Busia government on 13 January 1972.