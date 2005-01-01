Alexx Ekubo is a Nigerian actor and model. He was first runner up at the 2010 Mr Nigeria contest.

He won the Best Actor in a Supporting Role award at the 2013 Best of Nollywood Awards for his role in the Weekend Getaway.

Ekubo is a native of Arochukwu, Abia State. He attended the Federal Government College Daura, Katsina State. He studied Law at the University of Calabar and later got a diploma in Law. from Calabar Polytechnic.

Ekubo's film debut was a minor role in Lancelot Oduwa Imasuen's Sinners in the House (2005); his first major role was in Ladies Men several years later.

Filmography

Secrets & Scandals

Hope Bay

Happy Family

Tinsel

AY's Crib

Married to the Game

Aina (2011)

Weekend Getaway (2012)

True Citizens (2012)

In the Cupboard (2012)

Keeping my Man (2013)

Lagos Cougars (2013)

Champagne (2014)

Single, Married and Complicated (2014)

Ifedolapo (2014)

Gold Diggin (2014) (with Yvonne Nelson and Rukky Sanda)

Undercover Lover (2015)

All that Glitters (2015)

The First Lady (2015) (with Omoni Oboli)

Gbomo Gbomo Express (2015)

Death Toll (2015)

Entreat (2016)

The Other Side of the Coin (2016)

Diary of a Lagos Girl (2016)

Wife Material (2017)

A Man for the Weekend (2017) (with Syndy Emade)

Catcher (2017)

3 is a Crowd (2017)

Hot Girl Next Door (2018)

Switch (2018)

Power of 1 (2018)

The American King: As told by an African Priestess (2019)

Bling Lagosians (2019)

Zero Hour (2019)

Your Excellency (2019)

72 hours(2019)