Alhaji Mohammed Ahmed,called Mohammed Polo and popularly known as the "Dribbling Magician",is a former Ghanaian international football player and arguably the most technically gifted player ever to emerge from Ghana.He was in the Ghana squad that won the 1978 African Cup of Nations held in Ghana.He was a left winger and played for Hearts of Oak in the Ghana premier league.

Polo played youth football with Auroras in Accra before signing for Hearts of Oak.Along with Mama Acquah, Anas Seidu,Peter Lamptey and Robert Hammond,they were known as the “Fearsome Five” and formed the backbone of the team.He was invited into the Black Stars at the age of 17 years.He also once played for Great Olympics football club, also in Accra.Mohammad Polo has also played in the 1980s for the famous Dubai Club, Al Wasl where the fans bonded with him and his skills instantly, and still remember the magic 20 years after his departure. Polo still visits Dubai and Al Wasl every now and then,and is seen wearing its yellow shirt in Ghana. After playing career, He was appointed the Technical head of Great Olympics in January 2004.Mohammed Polo owns the soccer academy Golden Stars Academy, which trains at Legon. He considers himself a better player than Lionel Messi.

Polo was the former Head Coach of the Ghana Premier League club Accra Hearts of Oak. Honors.1978 African Cup of Nations - champions.Footballer of the year - Ghana Football Association(1975)·African Player of the Year 1977 - Came 4th in voting for this award ·UAE League Champion 1981–82 ·2006 - Coca-Cola Award on Breaking Barriers.

