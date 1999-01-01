Ali Nuhu Mohammed is a Nigerian actor and director. He acts in both Hausa and English movies and he is also known as king of kannywood or "sarki” Ali by the media; Kannywood is the Hausa film industry headquartered in Kano, Nigeria.

Ali Nuhu has appeared in more than 500 Nollywood and Kannywood films, and earned numerous accolades. Nuhu is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential actors of all time in the history of Hausa Cinema, as well as Nigerian Cinema In terms of audience, size and income, and he has been described as the most successful Hausa film star in the world.

He is the first Nigerian celebrity to act in both the Northern Kannywood and Southern Nollywood movie industries of the country with full dominance and bringing the two cinemas together.

Nuhu was born in Maiduguri, Borno State, in northeastern Nigeria. His father Nuhu Poloma hailed from Balanga town of Gombe State and his mother, Fatima Karderam Digema from Bama local government of Borno State. He grew up in Jos and Kano.

After high school education, he received a Bachelors of art degree geography from the University of Jos. He did his National Service in Ibadan, Oyo State. He later attended University of Southern California for a course in film production and cinematic arts.

Nuhu made his acting debut with the 1999 film “Abin sirri ne” . He is best known for his role in “Sangaya” which become one of the highest-grossing Hausa films at the time.

Ali Nuhu starred in several sequel films, including Azal, Jarumin Maza, and Stinda awarded as the best Actor in a supporting role during the African Movie Academy Awards in (2007).

In 2019, Nuhu celebrated his 20th anniversary in the entertainment industry. He has appeared in about five hundred (500) movies.

Awards and nominations

Nuhu is one of the most decorated actor in the Hausa Cinema, he frequently appears on listings of the most popular, stylish and influential people in Nigeria. He has regularly featured among the top ten of the 100 most influential men in Nigeria.

Nuhu has been brand ambassador of various governmental and nongovernmental campaigns including Globacom, Omo, Samsung and others. He has received honorary doctorate from ISM Adonai American University, Benin Republic in 2018.