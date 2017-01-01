Amerley Ollennu Awua-Asamoa is a Ghanaian diplomat, corporate and non-profit executive. A member of the New Patriotic Party of Ghana, she is currently Ghana's ambassador to The Kingdom of Denmark.

She has concurrent diplomatic accreditation to Finland, Iceland and Sweden.

Amerley Ollennu was born in 1956. She is the daughter of Nii Amaa Ollennu, a jurist, judge and interim president and Speaker of the Parliament of Ghana during the Second Republic. Her mother was Nana Afua Frema Busia, the Queenmother of Wenchi Traditional Area. Her uncle was Kofi Abrefa Busia, an academic and politician who was the Prime Minister of Ghana from 1969 to 1972.

Her primary education was at the Mmofraturo Girls Boarding School, Kumasi. She then attended Kumasi Academy and Apam Secondary School. She received her bachelor's degree in Law and Sociology from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

She earned an MA in Development Studies with a concentration in Women and Development from Institute of Social Studies in The Hague, Netherlands. She also holds an EMBA from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration and a Diploma in the Principles of Management from The College of Professional Management in Jersey, UK.

She holds professional memberships from the Network for Women's Rights (NETRIGHT) Ghana, the Ghana Institute of Management and the Institute of Human Resource Management Practitioners (IHRMP).

n her early career, she worked in human resource management at the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) where she became the first woman to be appointed general manager in the history of the firm.

She was the National President of Power Queens (Ladies Association of ECG) on two consecutive occasions. She was the Head of the Women's Desk at the World Federation of UN Association (WFUNA) Africa Office in Ghana.

She is the Co-Founder Executive Director of the local NGO, Association of African Women in Development (AAWID). She was the Vice President of Society for Women and AIDS in Africa (SWAA) Ghana. She has also worked as a primary care field educator in underserved communities in Ghana and in events management.

In July 2017, President Nana Akuffo-Addo named Awua-Asamoa as Ghana's ambassador to The Kingdom of Denmark. She was among twenty two other distinguished Ghanaians who were named to head various diplomatic Ghanaian mission in the world.

She is a Christian and married to Dr. Michael Awua Asamoah with three children.