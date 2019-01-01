Barimah Amoaning Samuel is a Ghanaian blogger and radio personality. As of January 2019, he was the host of youth show Entamoty Live on Class FM in Accra.

Amoaning Samuel hails from the Central Region of Ghana and received training in Broadcast Journalism from the Ghana Media School. He is the founder of Ghanaian entertainment and digital advertising company Entamoty Media Limited.

As the host of a youth show, Amoaning addresses a number of causes that affect the lives of young people. Among the themes of his conversation are the dangers in young people's digital spaces such as revenge porn. His advocacy against revenge porn includes a push towards the criminalization of the act by the lawmakers of Ghana.

Amoaning Samuel has recently deliberated the abuse of opioids on his shows; most notable in Ghana being the painkiller Tramadol. Joining the fight against drug abuse,[6] he has been reported on different media championing a call for ban on the use of Tramadol.