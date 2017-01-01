Andy Dosty, born Andrew Amoh, is a Ghanaian disk jockey and radio presenter with Multimedia Group Limited. In 2017, he took over the mantle as the new host of Daybeak Hitz on Hitz FM. He is a recipient of the 2019 National Communications Awards Radio Personality of the Year.

In addition to being a presenter and DJ, Dosty has served as a master of ceremonies, having hosted a variety of programs in Ghana and beyond including the launch of The Taste of Afrika program.

In 2018, Dosty was incorporated as a board member of the Ghana DJ awards. Additionally, Dosty was selected by the International Youth Empowerment Foundation, in 2019, as an ambassador for its annual youth summit.

In 2019, Dosty released a song, featuring Kuami Eugene, titled "Love You Die". Later that year, he sparked controversy with Ghanaian dance hall musician, Shatta Wale. Dosty sought public opinion on a statement made by Wale on social media.

Dosty later took credit helping to make Wale a successful artist in Ghana. This angered fans of Wale who disagreed with Dosty, saying he twisted the facts.