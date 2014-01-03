Annie Macaulay–Idibia is a Nigerian, model, presenter and actress.

She was nominated in the "Best Supporting Actress" category at the 2009 Best of Nollywood Awards.

Annie was born in Ibadan but is originally from Eket in Akwa Ibom State. She moved to Lagos with her mother after the divorce of her parents. She holds a degree in Computer Science and Theatre Arts after completing undergraduate courses at Lagos State University and the University of Lagos respectively.

Prior to the start of Annie Macaulay–Idibia's acting career, she competed at the "Queen of All Nations Beauty Pageant" where she placed runner-up and she also went on feature in a cameo appearance on the music video of 2face Idibia's "African Queen" song.

Her Nollywood career came to limelight for her role in the movies titled Pleasure and Crime and Blackberry Babes.

Annie Macaulay–Idibia is married to 2face Idibia with whom she has two children. She gave birth to her 1st child, a daughter Isabella Idibia, in December 2008 and her second, Olivia Idibia on January 3rd 2014. She also owns a beauty salon in Atlanta called "BeOlive Hair Studio".

Selected Filmography

First Family

Pleasure and Crime

White Chapel

Blackberry Babes

Return of Blackberry Babes

Estate Runs

Unconditional

Obiageli The Sex Machine

Morning After Dark

Beautiful Moster

Open Scar

Secret Lovers

Desires of Married Women