The aspiration of a group of friends to use their musical talents in winning many for Christ led to the gospel music group, Anointed, who today could arguably pass as the finest contemporary gospel in the western region and among the notables in the country.

The group,with its rich brand of contemporary gospel fused with choral layers and local gospel, is highly reputed for its outstanding reach-out concerts in churches and communities. Thus it came as no surprise when after incessant calls for their concerts to be documented on video; the group is receiving accolades from music lovers who after watching the DVDs cannot help but to marvel.

The life changing praise and worship concert dubbed 'Ultimate Worship Live' was held at the Kings Temple of ICGC,Takoradi branch and features the likes of Nii Okai, Pastor Joe Gyebi and Zuta. The DVD is sectioned into three main parts: the rehearsals session before the concert,main concert and an interview session with the audience at the end of the programmme.

Additional features include a music video and display of lyrics of songs ministered at the concert.The actual concert sees firstly Anointed opening up with a lively and inspiring worship session led by the group's technical/music director Kofi Dua Anto, a multi-instrumentalist and an accomplished music producer together with Zuta.