Born Armstrong Affum,Dadie Opanka is a rapper, performer, poet, composer and a songwriter from Tema, Ghana.He became porpular following the release of a freestyle 'Simple' which he did on Bradez's song.The song went viral prompting him to record and release his singles namely 'Taste' and 'Talk of The Town' .

He is one of the top musicians in the country with the most interactive fans and a strong social media influence.He has collaborated with a number of Ghanaian top musicians namely Kwaw Kese on 'Popping' (2012).In 2012, the song became Best hip-hop Song of The Year at the Ghana Music Awards.He has shared the stage with the likes T-Pain, Mavado, Sarkodie and many more.

He has so far released two mixtape albums namely 'Definition of T.E.M.A' and 'Born Again'. He is currently working on his debut album titled '*AKWAABA' (Welcome).

