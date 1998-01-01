Bright Homenya popularly known in showbiz circles as Article Wan is a Ghanaian Reggae and Afro- Dancehall musician and a producer.

He was born on 22nd May to Mr. Gabriel Amuzu a Carpenter and Noviti Agbetrubu a trader, both late. Article had his primary education at Abossey Okai Methodist primary between 1998 to 2004 . He continued at Holy Family Junior High School from 2001 to 2004 and then proceeded to Kinbu Senior High School from 2004 to 2007.

He then enrolled in IPMC in 2009 where he studied graphics and web designing. Article started music at a tender age of 13 when he used to entertain friends and classmates at school and also at functions.

He learned sound production by studying other producers and practicing with his elder brother’s mobile recording gadgets in his room before earning an opportunity to master his craft at Mingle recording Studios based in Abossey Okai where he recorded many other musicians.

He formed his own musical clique called Africa International and has been the C.E.O till date. He burst unto Ghanaian showbiz limelight and earned popularity with his super hit single “Solo” (HmmNyeNye) which was released in February 2016. The word SOLO comes from a Ghanaian language called ”Ga” .

SOLO in the Ga language means different. SOLO was produced by Article Wan himself. Different beat, different style, different brand, everything different. SOLO over SOLO, enjoy the new club banger.

The song broke international barriers by making waves in Jamaica, Nigeria, London, Germany and other parts of the diaspora! The song has featured in most of the credible and top most charts within the Ghanaian music industry.

