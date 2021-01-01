Asky is a versatile lyricist who is about to prove that he can move music lovers and club-goers is poised for mainstream success. The multitalented hiplife rapper, Asky spent his high-school years recording with a couple of groups that did not land them major deals but that did not also deter him from giving up.

He was able to take his rapping skills to South Africa after he secured a scholarship where he rubbed shoulders with some of the top MCs in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban as well as Pretoria.

Asky is entering the game as a virtual unknown artiste but will be heralded as a known musician in a few days to come. Keeping the ball rolling, Asky is set to drop his sophomore effort,'Tow Mpa', this month. While he promises his fans what to expect, Asky says he's digging deeper on this album, getting personal, discussing real-life situations, and one that cuts across all ages.

The hit-maker is coming out with a familiar formula that will be profitable over and over again with his radio-friendly tracks that target adolescents and grown-ups.

ASKY has started getting some respect as a grown-up artist since Ghana Music.com commenced with the building of his image. With an interview he granted us when he came out of his base as an army officer, I bet he can scan a size amount of sales with the latest album.

www.ghanaweb.com