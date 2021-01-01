Augustus Molade Akiwumi was a barrister and judge who became the second Speaker of the Parliament of Ghana from 1958 and 1960 and an inaugural Justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana between 1960 and 1961.

Augustus Akiwumi was born in Lagos, Nigeria to a large Yoruba family of twelve children. He became a naturalised Ghanaian, after he relocated to the Gold Coast as a child with his father, S. O. Akiwumi. S. O. Akiwumi was the vice president of the Red Cross League.

In 1910, Augustus Akiwumi was sent to live with guardians, a Smith family of Crosby, Cumbria in England. He attended Queen's College, Taunton, Somerset. Seven of his other siblings also attended boarding school in England.

He proceeded to Fitzwilliam College, Cambridge, where he studied law. He also trained as a banker at the Midland Bank, Ludgate Hill, London, prior to his return to Ghana.

He was called to the bar at the Honourable Society of Lincoln's Inn in 1921. He became a judge in Ghana and was appointed a Supreme Court Judge. In 1964, while he was a High Court Judge in Ghana, he was appointed Legal Secretary in the East African Common Service Organisation.

He was later appointed Speaker of the Parliament in February 1958 in the Dominion of Ghana.

Akiwumi married Grace Aryee and, subsequently, Helen Kabuki Ocansey, both Ghanaians.