Ayisha Fuseini is Ghanaian social entrepreneur. Ayisha is the founder and CEO of Asheba Enterprise registered in 2013 in Ghana, working with over 600 women in rural communities in Tamale; Northern region. She established a processing center that reduces workload of the women she works with.

Her enterprise also provides financial services to support women in the Shea business. Her company produces beauty products such as soap, body creams and other products using high quality shea butter. She is also a supplier of shea butter to The Body Shop chain.

She holds a Diploma in Business Administration and is recognized as an Investment business programmer with the Invest in Africa's (IIA) Business Linkage Programme (BLP) in 2016.

Ayisha is 33 years old and a divorced mother of 3.

She won two Invest in Africa awards in January 2018. They include: Female Entrepreneur of the Year (2018) and Business Innovation of the Year.

