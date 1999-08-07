Baba Armando Adamu known occasionally simply by his nickname Armando, is a Ghanaian former professional football striker He made nine appearances for scoring twice the Ghana national team.

International career

Baba made his international debut for Ghana against Jamaica on 7 August 1999. He scored for Ghana on his debut. He currently has 8 caps, the last of which was in a 1–0 defeat against Mexico on 1 March 2006 in a Pre-2006 FIFA World Cup International friendly in Frisco, Texas, US. In these 8 appearances, he has scored a total of 2 goals.

Baba was a member of the Ghana squad that played in the 2006 African Cup of Nations. He was however not selected into the Ghana squad that played in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, even after impressing during the African Cup Tournament.

Baba was selected as part of the provisional 28-man squad for the World Cup, but was controversially left out of the final 23-man Squad because of indiscipline, a trait that many believe caused him to have an inconsistent Club and International career.

Adamu was never likely to get much playing time for Ghana with the likes of Matthew Amoah, Joetex Frimpong and Prince Tagoe ahead of him in the pecking order for the striking berths.

He did, however, make an appearance at the start of the second half against Zimbabwe and scored Ghana's consolation goal in a 2–1 loss.