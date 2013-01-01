Menu › Country › People › Politics ›
Barbara Serwaa Asamoah is a Ghanaian lawyer and politician. She is a member of the National Democratic Congress and is the current deputy General Secretary of the party.
In 2013, she was nominated and appointed into office as the deputy Minister of Land and Natural Resources, a role she served in till her party, the National Democratic Congress lost the elections and handed over to the next government in 2017.