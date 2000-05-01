Benson Anang is a professional Ghanaian footballer who currently plays for Fortuna Liga club MŠK Žilina as a defender.

Club career

Anang made his Fortuna Liga debut for Žilina against Nitra on 28 July 2018. Anang completed 90 minutes of the match, playing as a right back. Žilina won the game 2-1.

International career

Anang made his professional debut with the Ghana national team in a friendly 5-0 win over Qatar on 12 October 2020. He completed the enirety of the match.