Benson Anang
- Date of Birth:
- 2000-05-01
- Place of Birth:
- Ghana
Benson Anang is a professional Ghanaian footballer who currently plays for Fortuna Liga club MŠK Žilina as a defender.
Club career
Anang made his Fortuna Liga debut for Žilina against Nitra on 28 July 2018. Anang completed 90 minutes of the match, playing as a right back. Žilina won the game 2-1.
International career
Anang made his professional debut with the Ghana national team in a friendly 5-0 win over Qatar on 12 October 2020. He completed the enirety of the match.