Bernice Ofei is a Ghanaian award-winning gospel artist. She won Best Female Vocal Performance and Songwriter of the Year at the 2009 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Bernice Offei has 6 albums to her credit, the 6th of which she recorded in 2007 titled "life". Which won her two awards during the 10th edition of the MTN Ghana Music Awards as the Best Vocal Female Performer and the Song Writer of the year.

Bernice is a Banker by profession and has been working with the Standard Chartered Bank.

Education

Bernice had her secondary education at Achimota School in Accra, Ghana. She holds an MPhil in crop science from the University of Ghana and an MSc in Information technology from the United Kingdom. She is popularly known for her hit songs “Hold On” and “Life is so short”.

Personal life

She is married to Prof. Samuel Kwame Offei (Pro-Vice Chancellor of University of Ghana) and a mother of two.

Studio albums

We are Victors released year: 1991

Hold On released year: 1991

Me Kosu released year: 2003

Grateful released year: 2004

Life released year: 2007