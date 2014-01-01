Bimbo Ademoye is a Nigerian actress. In 2018, she was nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy/TV series at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards for her role in the film Backup Wife (2017). She also stars ROK TV, channel 329 on sky.

In an interview with The Daily Independent newspaper, she said her acting career began in 2014 when she was cast in the short film Where Talent Lies. The film received accolades from the Africa International Film Festival.

She describes Uduak Isong as her mentor, who assisted her in getting into the industry. In 2015, she was cast in her first feature film Its About Your Husband, which was also produced by Isong.

In a 2018 compilation by Premium Times newspaper, Ademoye was listed as one of five actors who were predicted to have a successful career before the end of the year.

In April 2018, she co-featured with Stella Damasus in Gone, which was directed by Daniel Ademinokan. She described working with Damasus as a motivating moment of her career. At the 2018 City People Movie Awards, she was nominated for Revelation of the Year, Best New Actress and Best Upcoming Actress.

Her role in Backup Wife also earned her a nomination for Best Lead Role at 2018 Nigeria Entertainment Awards. She received two individual nominations at the 2018 Best of Nollywood Awards for her role in Personal Assistant, winning the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role and getting a nomination for Best Kiss in a Movie.

Ademoye has also been described as a celebrity style icon by several media outlets.

Filmography

Girlfriends (2019)

The Family (2019)

Kamsi (2018)

Getting Over Him (2018)

Light in the Dark (2018)

Personal Assistant (2018)

Desperate Housegirls

Gone (2018)

Last Days

The Backup Wife

Diary of a Crazy Nigerian Woman

It's About Your Husband

Charmed

Rofia Tailor Loran

This Is It (2016)

Looking for Baami (2019)

Feels Like Heaven (2019)

Reach (2019)

Special Package (2019)

Sugar Rush (2019 film)

Dear Affy (2020)

Reach (2020)

Creepy Lives Here (2021)