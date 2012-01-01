Menu › Country › People › Entertainment ›
Bimbo Oshin
- Date of Birth:
- 1971-07-24
- Place of Birth:
- Ondo, Nigeria
Bimbo Oshin is a Nigerian film actress.
She was born on July 24, 1971 in Ondo, a city in Ondo State southwestern Nigeria. Oshin attended the University of Lagos where she obtained a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) degree in Philosophy.
Bimbo commenced her acting career in 1996 but rose to recognition after starring in a 2012 Yoruba film titled Omo Elemosho.
Selected Filmography
Omo Elemosho (2012)
Kakanfo (2020)
The New Patriots (2020)