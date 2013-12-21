Ronald Kwaku Dei Appiah better known by his stage name Bisa Kdei is a Ghanaian native solo singer and record producer from Eastern Region.

Bisa Kdei is the first Ghanaian artiste to break into the limelight with a movie soundtrack.

Musically, Bisa Kdei has had successful collaborations with top musicians in Ghana, Africa and the World at large. Some of these Ghanaian musicians Bisa Kdei has worked with include Sarkodie, D-Black, Efya, Obrafour, Kwaw Kese, M.anifest, Stonebwoy, Medikal, Becca, E.L, R2Bees, Samini, Irene Logan, Kofi Nti, DeeVS, Keche, Lighter, Patoranking, Reekado Banks, Lola Rae, Tach-Noir, JRio and others.

Bisa Kdei self-produced some of these collaborations from his studio; Chingam by Sarkodie, One of Your Own by Efya, Pimpinaa by Obrafour, etc.

Bisa Kdei on December 21, 2013, launched his 16 track debut album which is still getting massive sales on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon and other international music marketing platforms as well as the local markets. The album dubbed Thanksgiving debuted at or near number one in Ghana. It was preceded by the single Odo Carpenter.

On June 16, 2015, Bisa Kdei released the lead single, MANSA, off his second album titled BREAKTHROUGH. The song paved way for a successful second studio album, which was released on December 18, 2015, under his record label, Black Legendary Music. The album which has 10 songs is available on all music selling platforms.