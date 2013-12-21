- Date of Birth:
- 1986-03-09
- Place of Birth:
- Ghana
Ronald Kwaku Dei Appiah better known by his stage name Bisa Kdei is a Ghanaian native solo singer and record producer from Eastern Region.
Bisa Kdei is the first Ghanaian artiste to break into the limelight with a movie soundtrack.
Musically, Bisa Kdei has had successful collaborations with top musicians in Ghana, Africa and the World at large. Some of these Ghanaian musicians Bisa Kdei has worked with include Sarkodie, D-Black, Efya, Obrafour, Kwaw Kese, M.anifest, Stonebwoy, Medikal, Becca, E.L, R2Bees, Samini, Irene Logan, Kofi Nti, DeeVS, Keche, Lighter, Patoranking, Reekado Banks, Lola Rae, Tach-Noir, JRio and others.
Bisa Kdei self-produced some of these collaborations from his studio; Chingam by Sarkodie, One of Your Own by Efya, Pimpinaa by Obrafour, etc.
Bisa Kdei on December 21, 2013, launched his 16 track debut album which is still getting massive sales on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon and other international music marketing platforms as well as the local markets. The album dubbed Thanksgiving debuted at or near number one in Ghana. It was preceded by the single Odo Carpenter.
On June 16, 2015, Bisa Kdei released the lead single, MANSA, off his second album titled BREAKTHROUGH. The song paved way for a successful second studio album, which was released on December 18, 2015, under his record label, Black Legendary Music. The album which has 10 songs is available on all music selling platforms.
Following the release of LIFE came another high life song titled APAE, and the birth of FEELING, which features Reekado Banks on 19 April 2017.
Bisa Kdei has cited Nana Ampadu, J.A. Adofo, Dr Paa Bobo, Daddy Lumba, Nana Acheampong and others as his musical inspirations.
Bisa Kdei identifies himself as a Christian. He believes every religion has its own leader and with that, he loves and respects everyone regardless of Religion differences. Bisa Kdei reflected his Christian faith in his Gospel song titled Give It To Baba and on several media platforms, Bisa Kdei has stated, "I give it all to God because he is the reason I am here now."
On July 27, it was allegedly reported that Bisa Kdei and female musician, Becca is in a secret relationship. These two musicians have all in a way or the other denied claims by the media. Bisa Kdei lost his mother on August 19, 2015, inside Cocoa Clinic. The same day he released the official music video for his latest single, MANSA.
On the 14th March 2018, WatsUp Magazine an Entertainment Music Magazine for its first edition which was covered by Afro-beat high life Ghanaian Artist Bisa Kdei.
Bisa Kdei's verified Facebook account with over 574,000 followers as well as his Instagram account was hacked on October 29, 2015. Bisa posted on Twitter confirming the hack and that his media team was working to get it resolved. The hackers posted several sexually suggestive videos and pictures on his page. His Instagram account was shut down and a new account was created.
Bisa Kdei has come a long way as far as music is concerned and ever since he came into the mainstream, he has been able to touch hearts and lives of many with the tireless efforts he invests in his inspiring music. He hopes to transform lives not just in Africa but the rest of the world and above all, to raise the flag of Ghana and be one of the strong pillars people can think of. His popular quote in life has always been SLOW MOTION IS BETTER THAN NO MOTION" After releasing Mansa in 2015, Bisa promised his loyal fans that Mansa will be one time hit and of course it came into reality. VIDEOGRAPHY
Year Title Director
2013 Brotherhood Bisa Kdei & Nana NTF
2013 Over Prince Dovlo
2013 Metanfo Prince Dovlo
2013 Baba Prince Dovlo
2014 Odo Carpenter Prince Dovlo
2014 Odo Carpenter Prince Dovlo
2014 Saa Prince Dovlo
2015 I Love You Prince Dovlo
2015 Atomesu Ft Paa Qwesi As featured artiste Prince Dovlo
2015 Mansa XBillz Ebenezer
2015 Brother Brother Prince Dovlo
2016 Samina Ft Obrafour As featured artiste Yaw Skyface
2016 JWE Yaw Skyface
2016 Life Ft Patoranking As featured artiste XBillz Ebenezer
2017 Apae Yaw Skyface
2018 Hammer Yaw Skyface
FILMOGRAPHY
Year Title Director
2016 Shattered Lives
Awards and nominations
Year Award/Nominated work Award Show Results
2013 Best movie Soundtrack of the year Ghana Movie Awards Won
2013 Best movie Soundtrack of the year Kumawood movie awards Won
2015 Songwriter of the year Ghana music awards Won
2015 Best Male Video 4Syte music video award Won
2015 Ghana Kids Choice Awards Favorite male singer of the year Won
2016 AFRIMMA Video of the year Won
2016 Music Of Ghanaian Origin (MOGO) Best Song Of The Year Won
2016 Music Of Ghanaian Origin (MOGO) Best Song Writer Of The Year Won
2016 Music Of Ghanaian Origin (MOGO) Artiste Of The Year Won
2016 Music Of Ghanaian Origin (MOGO) Best Male Act Of The Year Won
2016 Music Of Ghanaian Origin (MOGO) Best Collaboration Of The Year Won
2016 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Highlife Artiste of the year Won
2016 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Album of the year Won
2016 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Vodafone Most popular Song of the year Won
2016 Ghana Music Awards UK Highlife Song of the year Won
2016 Ghana Music Awards UK Highlife Artiste of the year Won
2016 Ghana Kids Choice Awards Favorite Song of the year Won
2016 Ghana Kids Choice Awards Favorite Singer of the year Won
2016 Ghana Kids Choice Awards Favorite collaboration of the year Won
2017 Ghana Music Honours Highlife artiste of the year Won
