Bishop Samuel N. Mensah is the Former President and the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Full Gospel Church International in Ghana, an Organisation Development Practitioner, and a Leadership Development and Transition management consultant of international repute.

He is the Founder and CEO of Omega Consultancy Services and Samuel Mensah Ministries. Bishop Mensah is a former National Executive Council Member of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Churches (GPCC).

Bishop Mensah holds a Bachelor of Theology from the Eston College (Canada), Master in Governance and Leadership from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Master of Arts in Social Policy Studies from the University of Ghana, and Master of Arts in Organisational Development from the Organisation Development Institute.

Bishop Samuel N. Mensah is a highly qualified Executive with over 38 years of experience in leadership training for religious and key private sector organizations. He is a results-oriented leader with proven effectiveness in managing complex projects and also building/managing new organizations from scratch.

As a transition management consultant, he has been involved in several transition management processes with minimum casualties.

Notwithstanding the very tasking ministerial role, Bishop S. N. Mensah is also a Consultant to a number of leading organizations in Ghana. He is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Omega Consultancy Services, which delivers cutting-edge training in strategic envisioning, planning, and skills development for leaders.

As an OD Practitioner, Bishop Mensah has helped institutions and faith-based organizations redefine and craft their own vision and organizational culture.

Bishop S. N. Mensah is an active member of the Million Leaders Mandate leadership faculty of Equip, under Dr. John Maxwell, one of the world’s greatest leadership experts. He is also a leading facilitator of the Global Leadership Summit in Ghana with an attraction of over 1,500 delegates in the country in four different centers.

A prolific writer, Bishop Mensah writes with such depth of intense significance on leadership, faith issues, organizational transition, and motivation. He also writes critical articles on socio-economic and governance issues which are published in Ghanaian newspapers and also online outlets. Some of his publications include:

1. Ten Non –Negotiable Qualities of Leadership- 2022

2. Are there really no jobs? -2021

3. Small Groups Manual for Church Growth — 2020

4. Vision, The Fuel That Drives Leaders – 2016

5. 10 Commandments of Expansion —2014

6. Ordinary Life is not Enough —2013

7. Reaching the Unchurched — 2009

8. Turning Members into Ministers —2009

9. Developing Spiritual Maturity — 2008

10. Keys to Financial Prosperity —2008

11. From Zero to Hero -2006

12. The Battles of Life -2007 Newspaper Articles

1. Term limits for President, One Term, 6 years enough. (Daily Graphic of 1st June 2021).

2. Stakeholder engagement is needed for proper implementation of the Free SHS Policy (Daily Graphic of 7th August 2018.

3. Governance of Continuity, Good for Ghana’s Development (Daily Graphic of 1st October 2018)

4. The need to revise the Ghana Police recruitment approach (Daily Graphic of 26th July 2018).

5. Resourcing Security Services, Key to fighting crime in Ghana (Daily Graphic of 27th March 2017)

6. Call your followers to order. Akuffo Addo told (Ghanaian Times of 17th January 2017).

7. Put Measures in place to end the needless gas catastrophe (Spectator on 28th October 2017).

8. Portrait of a Leader for Socio-Economic and National Development in Ghana: Part 1-4 (The Spectator of 30th April, 7th, 14th, and 28th May 2016.

9. Floating voters to lead the campaign for Solutions (Daily Graphic of 21st June 2016).

10. Put Ghana First in the discharge of duties: a call to Politicians (Daily Graphic of 21st January 2015).

11. The Call for Competent individuals to take leadership positions in Ghana ( Daily Graphic of 19th August 2014).

12. The need for Ghanaians to adopt a new attitude towards national development ( Daily Graphic of 25th September 2014).

13. The Ghanaian Security Agencies must be independent (The Spectator of 4th August 2012).

14. National Vision (The Heritage of 24th September, 2012). Online Publications

1. Africa Should be ready for the emergence of the 4th Generation of African Leaders (Ghanaweb, 2nd June 2021)

2. Implement two-year Mandatory military service after school –GPCC Executive Member (Class FM Online. 1st June 2021)

3. One Term, Six years enough for Presidency (Graphic Online. 1st June 2021).

4. Resist NPP, NDC Duopoly (Class FM Online, 31st May 2021)

5. Educate Children in Sunday School about activities of LBBTQI+ ( MYJOYONLINE, 9th May 2021)

6. We need tough and benevolent dictatorship leadership to deal with coronavirus (GhanaWeb, 31st January 2021).