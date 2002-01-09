Mohammed Ismail Sherif also known as Black Sherif or Blacko is a Ghanaian Hip-hop and Trap musician.

He was born on January 9 2002 and hails from Konongo in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. He had his basic education in Konongo and then proceeded to the Kumasi Academy for his senior high school and currently studying at the University of Professional Studies.

Black Sherif began his music career in 2019, releasing his first single, "Money" which had over 2 million streams on Boomplay.

Some of his songs include; "First Sermon", "Destiny", "Ankonam" and "Second Sermon"

www.ghanaweb.com