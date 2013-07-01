Bright Christopher Addae is a Ghanaian professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for Romanian club FC Hermannstadt. In 2010 he made one appearance for the Ghana national team.

Club career

Born in Wa, Addae began his career with Wa All Stars. In November 2009, it was announced that he would be moving to Italian club Parma in the summer of 2010, after signing a four-year contract.

In January 2011, he was loaned to Spanish club Terrassa until the end of the 2010–11 season, as Parma ran out of non-EU registration quota for signing players from abroad. In August 2011 his contract was finally registered in Lega Serie A. Addae moved on loan to Crotone in July 2012.

He signed on loan for Slovenian club Gorica on 1 July 2013. On the same day Gorica also signed Daniele Bazzoffia, Uroš Celcer, Massimo Coda, Alex Cordaz, Sebestyén Ihrig-Farkas, Alen Jogan, Gianluca Lapadula, Floriano Vanzo and Fabio Lebran (Crotone/Parma) in temporary deal from Parma.

On 31 January 2014, he was signed by Gubbio along with Alessandro Gozzi.

On 17 July 2014, Addae was signed by Lega Pro club Ascoli in a definitive deal on a 2+1 year contract. Addae and the club confirmed the optional third year on 30 August 2015. On 2 May 2017, he signed a new two-year contract.

Ahead of the 2019–20 season, Addae joined Juve Stabia in Serie B on a two-year contract.

On 10 September 2020 he moved to Romania and signed with Hermannstadt.

Addae made three appearances at the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup, and made his senior international debut for Ghana in 2010.