Charles Hayfron-Benjamin was a Ghanaian Supreme Court Judge. Hayfron-Benjamin had his secondary education at the Adisadel College at Cape Coast in the Central Region of Ghana.

He went on to study law. He was in private legal practice in Ghana prior to being appointed a Supreme Court Judge by Jerry Rawlings, President of Ghana in 1993.

He retired in 199 but continued to work with the Continuing Legal Education programme of the Ghana judiciary until 2002. He died in 2007, aged 78 years following an illness.