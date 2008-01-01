Christabel Ekeh is a Ghanaian actress and Model. She has been featured in more than eighty Ghanaian and Nigerian movies.

Early life

Ekeh was born in Accra, Ghana to a Nigerian father and Ghanaian mother. She had her secondary education at the St. Mary's Senior High School and she studied theatre arts at the University of Ghana where she graduated with a Bachelor's Degree.

Career

Ekeh started her career as a model and participated at the beauty pageant, Miss Malaika Ghana 2008 and won the second position. Her acting career began when she featured in the Nigerian movie College Girls

She is also known for the movie Potomanto.

Filmography

College Girls (2008)

Potomanto (2013)

Stalemate (2016)

Sidechic Gang (2018)

Peep

State of Emergency

Ladies with Wings

Waist Beads

Corporate Love

Wrong Target

Beautiful Ruins

14 February

War Against Women