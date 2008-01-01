Christabel Ekeh
Ghana Famous People
Christabel Ekeh
- Date of Birth:
- 1990-10-16
- Place of Birth:
- Accra, Ghana
Christabel Ekeh is a Ghanaian actress and Model. She has been featured in more than eighty Ghanaian and Nigerian movies.
Early life
Ekeh was born in Accra, Ghana to a Nigerian father and Ghanaian mother. She had her secondary education at the St. Mary's Senior High School and she studied theatre arts at the University of Ghana where she graduated with a Bachelor's Degree.
Career
Ekeh started her career as a model and participated at the beauty pageant, Miss Malaika Ghana 2008 and won the second position. Her acting career began when she featured in the Nigerian movie College Girls
She is also known for the movie Potomanto.
Filmography
College Girls (2008)
Potomanto (2013)
Stalemate (2016)
Sidechic Gang (2018)
Peep
State of Emergency
Ladies with Wings
Waist Beads
Corporate Love
Wrong Target
Beautiful Ruins
14 February
War Against Women