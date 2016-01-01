Clara Napaga Tia Sulemana (born 1987) is a female Ghanaian politician and a presidential staffer of the Nana Akufo-Addo led government. She is the daughter of Alhaji Tia Sulemana, a founding father of the New Patriotic Party in Ghana.

Sulemana had her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Integrated Development Studies with focus in social, political and historical studies from the University for Development Studies.

Upon completion of her undergraduate study, Sulemana started her journey in politics as a campaign aide to the New Patriotic Party. She was later appointed as a presidential staffer when the party won the 2016 presidential elections. Sulemana sits on the governing board of the Tamale Teaching Hospital.