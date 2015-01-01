Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola born November 11, 1992, professionally known as Cuppy, is a Nigerian disc jockey and producer. She is the daughter of Nigerian businessman Femi Otedola. She grew up in Lagos and moved to London at the age of 13.

Cuppy lived in Ilupeju for six years before moving to Ikeja where she attended Grange School, Ikeja. She then relocated to London for her GCSEs and A-Levels. She graduated from King's College London in July 2014, with a degree in business and economics. She also earned a master's degree in music business from New York University in 2015.

In 2014 Cuppy was the resident DJ at the MTV Africa Music Awards in Durban. She then played at the Tatler and Christie's Art Ball in London,[8] and at the Financial Times Luxury Summit in Mexico City.

In July 2014, she released House of Cuppy as her first compilation mix in London and Lagos, before launching it in New York on September 2, 2014. With House of Cuppy, she produced EDM-esque remixes of songs by leading afropop artists.

That same year, Cuppy also launched the London-based music management and content production business, Red Velvet Music Group.

In January 2015, Cuppy was featured on the cover of the Guardian Life magazine. The cover celebrated a new generation of African women. In March 2015, Cuppy was named the official DJ for the 2015 Oil Barons Charity in Dubai, and became the first African act to perform at the event. She was featured in the 2015 April/May issue of Forbes Woman Africa.

In June 2015, Cuppy released House of Cuppy II.

In August 2015, Cuppy set off on her first DJ tour to 8 cities in Africa, titled “Cuppy Takes Africa”. She visited Nigeria, Senegal, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda and South Africa. The “Cuppy Takes Africa” tour included performances, major artist collaborations, and charitable engagements supported by GTB Bank and the Dangote Foundation. Later that year, she interned at Jay-Z's Roc Nation.

In October 2016, the "Cuppy Takes Africa" tour aired on Fox Life Africa as an 8-episode documentary series. In 2016, Cuppy was the resident DJ for MTV2's Uncommon Sense with Charlamagne Tha God.

She produced two songs, "Vibe" and "The way I am", which appeared on the "Afrobeats" EP by Young Paris which as released on March 24, 2017.

On October 13, 2017, she released "Green Light", her first official single. The song features guest vocals from Nigerian singer and producer Tekno.

On March 30, 2018, she released "Vybe", her second official single. The song features guest vocals from Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie.

On August 24, 2018, she released Currency, her third official single featuring L.A.X.

On October 5, 2018, she released Werk, her fourth single featuring Skuki.

On April 19, 2019, she collaborated with Kwesi Arthur for her fifth single Abena.

On August 16, 2019, she released Gelato, here sixth single featuring Zlatan.

In 2020, Cuppy was inducted into the Forbes Magazine's 30 under 30 class.

On May 28, 2020, she became the host of ‘Africa Now Radio’ on Apple Music Beats 1.

On July 16, 2020, she released Jollof On The Jet, her seventh single featuring Rema & Rayvanny.

On August 24, 2020, She unveiled her debut album Original Copy.

In an interview with Tush Magazine, Cuppy described her sound as "Neo-Afrobeats", which is a fusion of Electro house and Afrobeats.

On April 14, 2020, DJ Cuppy revealed on Twitter that she was a vegan.

In July 2018, Cuppy launched the Cuppy Foundation. In November 2019, the foundation organized the Gold Gala and raised over N5bn for the Save the Children initiative. Nigerian business Dangote and her father donated to the cause.

In April 2014, Cuppy was appointed by Nigeria's Minister of Tourism, Culture and National Orientation (Edem Duke) as the tourism ambassador for the country's "Fascinating Nigeria" campaign. Cuppy became one of Pepsi's DJ ambassadors alongside 3 others in Nigeria.

On March 20, 2018, Cuppy was announced as an Official DJ Ambassador for Pepsi. She appeared in Pepsi's "#NaijaAllTheWay" all star commercial ahead of the 2018 World Cup.

On June 5, 2018, Cuppy was announced as a Global Citizen Education Ambassador.

On November 28, 2018, Cuppy was announced as an Ambassador For Save The Children UK.