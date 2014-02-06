DJ Neptune
- Date of Birth:
- 0000-09-25
- Place of Birth:
- Lagos, Nigeria
DJ Neptune is the professional alias of Imohiosen Patrick, a Nigerian disc jockey. He is from a family of four which includes his three elder sisters and him.
Singles
"1,2,3" (featuring M.I, Naeto C and Da Grin )
"Skoobi Doo" (featuring General Pype, Lynxxx and Jesse Jagz )
"So Nice" (featuring Davido and Del B)
"Baddest" (featuring Olamide, BOJ, and Stonebwoy)
"Marry" (featuring Mr Eazi)
"Wait" (featuring Kizz Daniel) (produced by Jay Pizzle)
"Demo" (featuring Davido)
Featured Songs
Singles
Title Artist Album Release date
Doinz Yung6ix 6ix O Clock (February 6, 2014) October 9, 2014
King Kong Stanley Enow Soldier like ma papa (July 25, 2015) March 26, 2015
Azaman Slimcase, 2Baba, Peruzzi, DJ Neptune, Larry Gaaga Non-Album single February 1, 2019
Awards and nominations Year Awards ceremony Award description(s) Results
2008 Nigeria Entertainment Awards World DJ Nominated
2009 Nigeria Entertainment Awards World DJ Won Tush Award Best Dj Won
2010 Dynamix All Youth Award Best Nigerian DJ Won Africa Entertainment awards International Best Dj Won
2011 NPA Awards International DJ Won
2012 Nigeria Entertainment Awards World Dj
