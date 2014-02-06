DJ Neptune is the professional alias of Imohiosen Patrick, a Nigerian disc jockey. He is from a family of four which includes his three elder sisters and him.

"1,2,3" (featuring M.I, Naeto C and Da Grin )

"Skoobi Doo" (featuring General Pype, Lynxxx and Jesse Jagz )

"So Nice" (featuring Davido and Del B)

"Baddest" (featuring Olamide, BOJ, and Stonebwoy)

"Marry" (featuring Mr Eazi)

"Wait" (featuring Kizz Daniel) (produced by Jay Pizzle)

"Demo" (featuring Davido)

Doinz Yung6ix 6ix O Clock (February 6, 2014) October 9, 2014

King Kong Stanley Enow Soldier like ma papa (July 25, 2015) March 26, 2015

Azaman Slimcase, 2Baba, Peruzzi, DJ Neptune, Larry Gaaga Non-Album single February 1, 2019

Awards and nominations Year Awards ceremony Award description(s) Results

2008 Nigeria Entertainment Awards World DJ Nominated

2009 Nigeria Entertainment Awards World DJ Won Tush Award Best Dj Won

2010 Dynamix All Youth Award Best Nigerian DJ Won Africa Entertainment awards International Best Dj Won

2011 NPA Awards International DJ Won

2012 Nigeria Entertainment Awards World Dj

