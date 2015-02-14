Damilola Adegbite born Oluwadamilola Adegbite is a Nigerian actress, model, and television personality. She played Thelema Duke in the soap opera Tinsel, and Kemi Williams in the movie Flower Girl. She won Best Actress in a TV Series at the 2011 Nigeria Entertainment Awards.

She was born in Surulere, Lagos State. She attended Queen's College in Yaba, Lagos and studied business administration at Bowen University in Iwo, Osun State. Tinsel was her acting debut. She has also appeared in TV commercials and hosted programs on TV.

In August 2014, Adegbite got engaged to Chris Attoh, a fellow actor she met on set of the soap opera Tinsel. In September 2014, the couple welcomed their son Brian.

Adegbite and Attoh married privately in Accra, Ghana on 14 February, 2015. In September 2017, news broke that Adegbite's marriage to husband Chris Attoh had crashed. Adegbite had sparked split rumours after she deleted Chris Attoh's surname from her social-media accounts.

She also unfollowed him on Instagram, deleted all photos of him from her social media account. Hours later, in an interview, Chris Attoh confirmed his marriage to Damilola Adegbite was over.

Fimography

6 Hours To Christmas (2010)

Flower Girl (2013)

Heaven's Hell (2015)

Isoken (2017)

Banana Island Ghost (2017)

The Missing (2017)

From Lagos with Love (2018)

Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons (2018)

Merry Men 2: Another Mission (2019)

Coming From Insanity (2019)

Television

Before 30 (2015–present)

Tinsel (2008–2012)

Theatre

The V Monologues