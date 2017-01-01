Laud Anoo Konadu known professionally as Dancegod Lloyd, is a Ghanaian dancer, dance coach and choreographer.

He is a co-founder of the dance school, DWP academy. In 2020, he performed in Beyonce's Already music video which featured Shatta Wale.

He has performed in several music videos including Already by Beyonce, See Brother by Patoranking and Shoo by Kwamz and Flava.

In 2017, Dancegod with his manager and dance partner, Afro Beast initiated a charitable group called "Dance With Purpose Academy" which was aimed at helping young talented dancers on the street.

Shoo - is a song by Kwamz and Flava but Dancegod Lloyd is credited to have created the dance steps.