Daniel Abdulai Bayensi is a Ghanaian politician and member of the first parliament of the second republic of Ghana representing Nalerigu constituency in the Northern Region of Ghana under the membership of the Progress Party (PP).

Early life and education

Bayensi was born on 10 May, 1940. He attended Nalerigu Middle School and Tamale Government Secondary where he obtained a G.C.E Ordinary level and Diploma respectively in Journalism and later worked as a Journalist before going into Parliament.

Politics

Bayensi begun his political career in 1969 when he became the parliamentary candidate to represent his constituency; Nalerigu in the Northern Region of Ghana prior to the commencement of the 1969 Ghanaian parliamentary election.

He was sworn into office as a member of the First Parliament of the Second Republic of Ghana on 1 October 1969, after being pronounced winner at the 1969 Ghanaian election held on 26 August 1969. His tenure of office ended on 13 January 1972.