Daniel Addo is a retired Ghanaian footballer who last played for King Faisal Babes, as a midfielder.

Club career

Addo enjoyed a ten-year career in Europe, and was hailed as one of the most talented players from Ghana in teenage years. Bayer Leverkusen signed him in 1992 (he was only 15), alongside teammate Sebastian Barnes.

However, he never appeared for Bayer's first team, going on to represent Fortuna Düsseldorf (twice), Karlsruher SC, Wormatia Worms, FC Lustenau, Vardar Skopje, Sekondi Hasaacas F.C.

International career

In his international career, Addo was both a member of the Black Stars and the Black Meteors. He played for Ghana's U-17 at the 1991 FIFA U-17 World Championship in Italy, also appearing in the 1993 edition, in Japan. With the under-20, he played at the 1993 FIFA World Youth Championship in Australia.