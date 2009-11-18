Menu › Country › People › Sports ›
Daniel Agyei
- Date of Birth:
- 1989-11-10
- Place of Birth:
- Dansoman, Ghana
Daniel Yaw Agyei is a Ghanaian professional footballer who plays for Ethiopian club Sebeta City as a goalkeeper.
International career
Agyei represented Ghana at under-20 level and won with the team both the 2009 African Youth Championship and the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup. He earned his first senior call to the Black Stars for the World Cup qualification match against Mali.
He made his Ghana national team debut on 18 November 2009 in a friendly match against Angola.
Honours
International
'Ghana U-20
FIFA U-20 World Cup: 2009
African Youth Championship: 2009
'Ghana
Africa Cup of Nations runner-up: 2010