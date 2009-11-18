Daniel Yaw Agyei is a Ghanaian professional footballer who plays for Ethiopian club Sebeta City as a goalkeeper.

International career

Agyei represented Ghana at under-20 level and won with the team both the 2009 African Youth Championship and the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup. He earned his first senior call to the Black Stars for the World Cup qualification match against Mali.

He made his Ghana national team debut on 18 November 2009 in a friendly match against Angola.

Honours

International

'Ghana U-20

FIFA U-20 World Cup: 2009

African Youth Championship: 2009

'Ghana

Africa Cup of Nations runner-up: 2010