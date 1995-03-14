Paul Nii Amu Andrew Darko known popularly as Darkovibes, is a Ghanaian born singer, songwriter and fashionista. His music categorizes as experimental music where he blends highlife, hip hop and rap. Darkovibes is known for his 2016 single 'Mercy'.

Early life and career

In 2012, he met Vacs, a music producer, who helped build him up as an artist and helped direct his musical career initially. From then on, he has worked with many artists, showbiz influencers and music producers on both fashion and music projects in Ghana and other parts of Africa.

Recently, he earned recognition as a nominee in the hip hop song of the year category at the Ghana Music Awards 2017 for his feature on Edem’s hit ‘Egboame’ the Remix.

Collaborations and influences

Darkovibes has collaborated with artists including Omar Sterling of R2bees, Joey B, Edem, Efya, Magnom, Vacs (Music Producer), Pheelz Mr. Producer from Nigeria, and Kuvie (Music Producer). In 2016, he worked with MTN Ghana by writing and performing the theme song for the MTN Pulse Campaign.

As a member of the creative collective, La Meme Gang, he has collaborated with all the other members, namely, Kiddblack, Nxwrth(no longer part),RJZ, $pacely and Kwaku BS(no longer part). La Meme Gang released their first collaborative studio tape, La Meme Tape, in 2017.

Fashion style

In 2017, Darkovibes, among a few others, was picked by Vogue Magazine UK to describe his distinctive style in music and fashion at Ghana’s annual art and culture festival – ‘Chalewote’.

His fashion sense infuses unique fashion styles of colored hairstyles, side bags and fashion elements from the 80's.

Albums

Kpanlogo (2020)

Singles

Bo Nor (2018)

Shutdown (2017)

Placebo (2017)

Tomorrow (2017)

Mercy (2016)

Shuga (2016)

Siamese (2016)

Features

Albums

Joey B- Darryl EP (2017)

Magnom- We Speed (2017)

La Meme Gang- La Meme Tape (2017)

PAQ- The Afrobeat Tape (2017)

Dblack- Hunger & Thirst (2018)

EL- WAV (2018)

Singles

KiDi - Bless Me (2019)

Stonebwoy - Stay Woke (2018)

Nxwrth - Sundress (2019)

Wayo - Say Yes (2019)

Ayat - Bangers (2018)

Edem - Egboame (Remix) (2017)

$pacely - Ikechukwu (2017)