Davis Ansah Opoku is a Ghanaian politician, and a member of Parliament for Mpraeso Constituency in the Eastern Region of Ghana. He serves as the Deputy Ranking Member of the Public Accounts Committee and a member of the works & Housing Committee of Parliament In October 2021, the 40 under 40 awards ceremony adjudged Davis as a young leader in Governance and Government agencies.

Davis was born in Accra, 13 September 1984 to Sampson Opoku of Kwahu Asakraka and Helena Opoku of Obomeng Kwahu.

Davis is a proud old student of Nkwatia Secondary School in Ghana and a graduate of the University of Cape Coast with a degree in Laboratory Technology. He continued to the University of London to study Law and then to the University of Leicester where he completed his course in Communication.

He holds a certificate in Strategic Political Communication from the International Academy for Leadership (IAF), Germany, and is currently in the final stage of his Law Professional Course and Masters in Law at the University of Laws.

Davis has a decade of experience working with agencies, corporations, non-profits, and start-ups as a public relations consultant and public interest advocate. Davis formed Siri Communications Limited in 2016. He served as deputy director and Executive Assistant to the Chief Executive of The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).

Mr. Opoku served as director of communications, then later as director of operations for the Alliance for Accountable Governance (AFAG). The role of the group was to expose some alleged rots during the NDC term in office.

During the 2008 elections, Opoku served as the President of the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON), the New Patriotic Party's intelligential wing (NPP).

Opoku is a leading member of the pressure group, Let My Vote Count Movement (LMVC), which seeks electoral reforms.

Davis Ansah Opoku in 2019 did his national service at the parliament and was part of the National Mock Parliament of the Ghana @ 50 celebrations and in 2021 became a full member of parliament for the Mpreaso Constituency.

He formed Kwahu Professionals Network which he is serving as the first president.

