Menu › Country › People › Music ›
Dead Peepol
- Date of Birth:
- N/A
- Place of Birth:
- N/A
Dead Peepol is a Ghanaian music group from Kumasi. They became popular with the hit song 'Otan Hunu'.
They released a remix of the song which featured Fameye, Kuami Eugene, Medikal, Deon Boakye, Malcolm Nuna, Rich Kent, Tulenkey and Bosom P-Yung, both songs have accumulated over one million streams each on Audiomack.
Discography
Selected singles
Medo Wo More
Don't Worry Be Happy
Otan Hunu
Otan Hunu Remix
Against
No Noise
Videography
Otan Hunu
Otan Hunu Remix
Against
No Noise