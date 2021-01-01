Dead Peepol is a Ghanaian music group from Kumasi. They became popular with the hit song 'Otan Hunu'.

They released a remix of the song which featured Fameye, Kuami Eugene, Medikal, Deon Boakye, Malcolm Nuna, Rich Kent, Tulenkey and Bosom P-Yung, both songs have accumulated over one million streams each on Audiomack.

Discography

Selected singles

Medo Wo More

Don't Worry Be Happy

Otan Hunu

Otan Hunu Remix

Against

No Noise

Videography

Otan Hunu

Otan Hunu Remix

Against

No Noise