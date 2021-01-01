Born Desmond Kwame Amoah, Dee Moneey is a gifted songwriter, rapper and performer who started making music at a really young age. For a generation raised with hip-life, hip-hop and pop music, Dee Moneey has created style that blends hip-hop, techno, dance, house cadence and Hip-life inflection to make such a unique sound.

To date, he has written for and worked with various artists and producers in Ghana and other countries. He has performed alongside artists such as Iceprince, Wizkid, and U.S rapper, Fabulous, Lil waynes Young Money Crew just to mention a few. With Couple Hit singles out Finish Line ft. Sarkodie & Jtown” Marilyn Monroe ft FuseODG, Money Talks ft Kwaw Kese, the Dee Moneey buzz is gradually on the rise.

