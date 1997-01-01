Dele Odule is a Nigerian film actor and producer. He was nominated in the "Best Supporting Actor (Yoruba)" category at the 2014 Best of Nollywood Awards for his role in the film Kori Koto.

He currently serves as the President of the Theatre Arts and Movie Practitioners Association of Nigeria.

Odule was born in the town of Oru Ijebu, in Ijebu North local government of Ogun State in 1961, where he had his basic and secondary school education.

He holds a Grade II Certificate from the Teacher's Training College, Oru before he proceeded to the University of Ibadan, Oyo State where he studied Theatre Arts.

Dele started acting in a drama group called Oloko Theatre Group under the mentorship of Mukaila Adebisi. He made his debut appearance in 1986 before he shot into limelight after starring in the movie titled Ti Oluwa Ni Ile. He has since gone on to star in over 200 movies.

Selected filmography

Ti Oluwa Ni Ile (1993)

Lakunle Alagbe (1997)

Oduduwa (2000)

Afonja (2002)

Olorire (2003)

Ògédé Didùn (2003)

Ogbologbo (2003)

Suku Suku Bam Bam (2004)

Omo Olè (2004)

Iwe Akosile (2005)

Idajo Mi Tide (2005)

Eru Ife (2005)

Ó kojá Ofin (2007)

Aye Ibironke (2007)

Bolode O'ku (2009)

Aworo (2012)

Kakanfo (2020)

The New Patriots (2020)