Djmaphorisa Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe born 15 November 1987 popularly known by his stage name DJ Maphorisa, is a South African record producer and DJ.

As a record producer with a blend of house music and afropop, he has worked with and has received production credits from several notable artists including Wizkid, Kwesta, Uhuru, Drake, Black Coffee, Major Lazer,Runtown, C4 Pedro Era Istrefi, among others.

DJ Maphorisa is presently signed to his record label BlaqBoy Music upon quitting Kalawa Jazmee Records.DJ Maphoria stopped doing Gqom songs because Durban producer and DJ’s said he is not from Durban hence he switched over to amapiano because it a national music genre.

Collaborative Albums

• Scorpion King EP (with Kabza De Small) (2019)

• The Return of Scorpion Kings (with Kabza De Small) (2019)

• Scorpion King Live At Sun Arena (with Kabza De Small) (2020)

Singles

Runtown

The Bange

"Omalicha Nwa"

Kwesta

Ngud'

"Mayibabo"

"Afro Trap"

Mafikizolo

Khona

Kucheza

Love Portion.

