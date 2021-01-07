Dorcas Affo-Toffey is a Ghanaian entrepreneur, philanthropist and politician. She is a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the member of parliament for the Jomoro Constituency.

She had part of her basic school in Tikobo 1 and Ideal Preparatory school in Takoradi as part of her basic school. She holds a BSc in Marketing from Knustford University College and an MBA in marketing programme from Knustford University College.

She was elected as the National Democratic Congress candidate for the Jomoro Constituency in August 2019. She got 1,324 votes representing 87.4% whilst the other two candidates Akatia Kwaidoo, Nda Blay Armah polled 188 representing 12.4%, 4 representing 0.2% respectively.

Affo-Toffey won the 2020 parliamentary elections for Jomoro Constituency after polling 24,356 votes representing 55.5% against the incumbent member of parliament Paul Essien of the New Patriotic Party who had 19,889 votes representing 44.95%.

She is one of the 40 women and the only one from the Western Region who will be representing their respective constituencies in the 8th Parliament from 7th January 2021.

She is the mother of Ghanaian musician Fantana.