Edward Kwame Wiredu (1936 – 31 January 2008) was the Chief Justice of Ghana between 2001 and 2003. He was the tenth since Ghana became an independent nation. He is noted for introducing the Fast Track High Courts in Ghana as well as Alternate Dispute Resolution and the Judicial Institute.

Edward Wiredu was educated at the Accra Academy in Accra and the Adisadel College at Cape Coast in the Central Region of Ghana. He then went on to the Kumasi College of Science and Technology, which is now the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) but did not graduate.

Wiredu was called to the British bar in 1960. He went on to serve on the Bench for a total of 34 years after having been in private practice. He was appointed a High Court Judge in 1969.

After the abortive coup of 15 May 1979, he was noted to have entered a plea of not guilty for Jerry Rawlings although Rawlings himself had pleaded guilty during his trial.

In 1980, he was elevated to be an Appeal Court Judge. He became a Supreme Court Judge in 1990. He was appointed Chief Justice in the Fourth Republic by John Kufuor at the beginning of his presidency on 9 November 2001.

He is considered by some to be a strong advocate for the independence of the Judiciary. He retired as Chief Justice in May 2003 for health reasons.

He was appointed Member of the Board of Governors Wesley College Kumasi from 1968 to 1971 and Yaa Asantewa Secondary School from 1967 to 1969. He was a member of the Advisory Board of Achimota Primary School and the Chairman of P. T .A. Aburi Girls Secondary School from 1981 to 1983.

He was the Chairman of Committee to Restructure Judicial Service Administration in 1981 and a member of the Disciplinary Committee of the General Legal Council from 1977 to 1979.

He also became an external Examiner of the Ghana Law School from 1979 to 1980, during this same period, he doubled as the Chairman of Lands Tribunal upto 1981.

He was the Chairman of Governing body of Council for Law Reporting from 1979 to 1985